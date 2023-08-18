'We have to get kids back in school': JCPS say short term fixes in place to help with busing issues

JCPS says that they hope to have long-term plans to combat bus problems in place later this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six days of planning by leaders of Jefferson County Public Schools all culminated when buses started moving out of the Nichols compound before six o'clock this morning.

Those short term solutions were all about getting students back in the classroom.

“We have to get kids back in school," JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said.

"We had to do what we could to streamline processes and to ensure our bus drivers know where they’re going and have the support they need, but that does mean that there will be delays,” she said.

Friday morning those delays ranged as drivers, school officials, students and parents came together to give the first day of school a second try.

One JCPS mother waited with her daughter for the bus to Lincoln Elementary for 25 minutes after it was supposed to arrive before calling it quits and driving her daughter to school.

The woman who went by Kourtney said that she chose Lincoln because of it's magnet program, and the fact that her daughter could ride the bus across town to attend school.

On the first day of school her daughter's bus to school never came.

Her daughter did not return until 9:22PM.

“It sucks. This is silly. It’s actually really ridiculous," Kourtney said.

Later in the morning, Kourtney said her daughter's bus was changed over the weekend and that was not communicated.

District officials said that they can quickly change the bus tag that Kourtney's daughter has and make sure that she gets on the right bus going forward.

Callahan says that the district will be looking for long term solutions to the busing issues over the course of the coming months.

