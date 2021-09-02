2 students hospitalized after JCPS bus rear-ended on I-264 near Poplar Level Road

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said a bus carrying 9 students from multiple school was involved in a crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students were taken to the hospital after police said a Louisville Water Company truck rear-ended a Jefferson County Public School bus.

LMPD said the bus was traveling westbound on I-264 West at around 3:30 p.m. when the commercial vehicle towing equipment rear-ended it near the Poplar Level Road exit.

JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said the bus was carrying nine students from multiple schools. Two students were taken to Norton Children's Hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. Because the bus was coming from a depot, officials were not able to immediately identify what schools the students attended.

LMPD said two lanes of I-264 West near Poplar Level Road remain open while police investigate the crash.

A separate JCPS bus was involved in a deadly crash Tuesday morning. Louisville police said a red SUV hit the side of a bus attempting to cross Ballardsville Road at around 7 a.m. The bus was carrying 60 students to Kammerer Middle School and Ballard High School.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 32-year-old Shan'l Autumn Newberry was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A total of 14 students were taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information when it is available.

