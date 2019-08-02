LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who worked as a JCPS bus monitor is under arrest and charged with fourth-degree assault.

According to police, Daniel Barry, 67, was arrested on February 7 after he allegedly hit a four-year-old student who was riding the bus.

The arrest citation details that Barry had told the child to sit in a specific seat several times and the child refused, getting out of her seat multiple times. Then the child put her head partially in the aisle, and Barry allegedly hit her in the face with an open hand.

JCPS Spokesman Daniel Kemp said Barry was reassigned on January 23 while police investigated the incident.