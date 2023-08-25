Lag in JCPS employee system not showing bus drivers who quit

One driver submitted a formal resignation to the district on Aug. 14, but on Friday, the district said he's still listed as an employee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) continues to say no bus drivers have resigned since the first day of school bus fiasco on Aug. 9. However, Friday, a district spokesperson said, in at least one case, this is because the district's employee record system is not updated.

Josh Haeberlin is a former bus driver who told WHAS11 his last day was on Aug. 17. Haeberlin sent a copy of his formal letter of resignation dated Aug. 14 and also a response from the district acknowledging his resignation on Aug. 15.

Haeberlin previously told WHAS11 this school year's new bus routes caused him a lot of stress, adding "safety has not been a high enough priority."

"There's a lot of kids crossing four lane streets. They even had us crossing five-lane roads going straight across and there's no way to safely cross that in a school bus," he said.

A letter from transportation director Marcus Dobbs to JCPS head of human resources Dr. Aimee Green says, "Please accept the attached written resignation from Josh Haeberlin, bus driver...whose last working day will be August 17, 2023."

A district spokesperson did not dispute either of the documents.

"Mr. Haeberlin is still listed as a JCPS employee in our records system. It takes time for employee status changes to be processed and show up in our system. We were unaware that Mr. Haeberlin, or any other bus driver, had submitted a resignation letter at the time the question arose," JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said over email Friday.

Another JCPS bus driver, Mike Trauth, provided WHAS11 with documents showing he submitted his letter of resignation earlier this week on Aug. 22. An email sent to Trauth that same day confirmed his resignation had been accepted.

WHAS11 has reached back out to JCPS for an update on the number of drivers who have quit since the first day of school. As of publishing, we have not heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

