'Getting our kids to and from school is an issue': JCPS to host bus driver hiring event

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the starting pay for a new bus driver is $21.69 an hour plus a $6 an hour bonus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting a bus driver hiring blitz Monday in an effort to staff enough bus drivers for the start of the school year.

Lamecka Savage, a JCPS bus driver, said more drivers are needed because without enough bus drivers there is simply no way to get every kid to school on time.

"Getting our kids to and from school is an issue," Savage said. "One bus driver can't hold or do more than one run and get there on time, and get those kids to school at the time they need to be there."

The hiring blitz will take place Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CB Youth Service Center at 3001 Crittenden Drive. Drivers can complete their online applications, background checks, interviews and new-hire paperwork at the hiring blitz according to JCPS' website.

Applicants need to bring:

A valid driver’s license

Social Security card

A voided check or letter from a bank for direct deposit

High School Diploma/GED

