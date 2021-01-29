JCPS bus driver terminated after allegedly refusing to wear mask

According to a termination letter, Shavonda Offutt was fired following the incident in December at Sanders Elementary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A JCPS bus driver was terminated after the district said she didn't wear a mask at work.

Offutt reportedly refused to wear the mask after security asked her to. School personnel reported she was also coughing and laughing without a mask on.

Offutt later told her manager she wore her mask, except when she was eating. She reportedly said she dropped the mask and did not put it back on because it was dirty.

She was placed on indefinite suspension due to "blatant lack of concern for policies and procedures" and the serious health risks involved.

Superintendent Marty Pollio later notified her of her termination. Offutt can appeal the termination.

