8 students transported to hospital following crash involving JCPS bus

Officials with JCPS said 8 of the 17 students from Indian Trail Elementary aboard the bus were taken to the hospital following the crash on Rangeland Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight students have been taken to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus and a car.

According to Jefferson County Public Schools, 17 students from Indian Trail Elementary were aboard the bus when the crash happened at Rangeland and Ridgecrest Road in Newburg Tuesday evening.

JCPS said the eight students transported to the hospital suffered minor injuries. The bus driver is okay.

No other information regarding the incident was made available.

WHAS11 News is headed to the scene and will provide further details when they are made available.

