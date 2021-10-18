6 students taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after crash involving JCPS bus, two trucks

Police said a pickup truck hit another truck, causing a chain reaction with a school bus that was stopped at a railroad crossing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said multiple JCPS students were taken to the hospital Monday morning after their school bus was involved in a crash.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a JCPS bus on Old Shepherdsville Road near Sunshine Rd. just after 8 a.m.

Police believe the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing when a pickup truck crashed into another truck behind the bus, causing a chain reaction.

Six students were taken to the hospital "as a precaution," according to LMPD. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It's unclear what school or schools the bus was heading to when it was involved in the crash.

