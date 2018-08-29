LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Public School Board has voted to increase property taxes.

In the 7-0 decision, the tax rate will increase from 70.4 cents to 72.4 cents per $100 assessed value for real estate and personal property for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The JCPS Board say the increase comes on the heels of recent property assessments that showed an increase of 1.75 percent, resulting in a $5.9 million cut in SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding that comes to the district from the state.

Officials say this is the first time they have asked for an increase in 5 years, with the last increase happening in the 2013-14 year.

The changes are expected to take place in October.

