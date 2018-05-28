LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Board members will decide whether to accept or appeal a proposed state takeover on May 29. The meeting is getting a lot of attention from JCPS parents. Some hope JCPS fights the takeover.

The parents tell WHAS11 it's about local control of the district and many feel the interim education commissioner can't make decisions for JCPS if he doesn't live or work here.

Parents of JCPS students and even employees are expected to take part in an anti-takeover rally outside Van Hoose before the meeting. They are calling on the board to vote to appeal interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis's April decision of a state takeover.

Karin Bennett, a JCPS parent, was on the search committee that made the recommendation to permanently hire Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. She said she would be in favor of state assistance, but wants Dr. Pollio and the board to be able to make the decisions about what's best for the district.

"It is at this moment, bigger than I think our superintendent and bigger than our board. However, state assistance, absolutely. We need the help and we need to clean it up,” Bennett said.

If board members vote to appeal the state takeover, they will be allowed to argue its case in front of the entire Kentucky Department of Education Board (KDE). The KDE board will then vote on whether to accept or deny Dr. Lewis' recommendation. Depending on that outcome, this case could end up in the courts.

