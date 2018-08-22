LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS board members will continue their talks Friday night, in an effort to reach a compromise with the Kentucky Department of Education over a possible state takeover of the district.

Board members met for more than two hours Tuesday night but did not formally take action on the state's latest response, which was received by the district Tuesday afternoon.

"The end product for us is our commitment to the best interest of the students of the Jefferson County Public Schools. So, we remain focused on that and I would like to publicly thank this board of public education, general counsel, Dr. Pollio and everyone who has worked with us," Chairwoman Diane Porter said.

Board members will meet Friday at 5:15 p.m. at VanHoose Education Center.

