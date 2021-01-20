JCPS Board approves winter sports plan, practices to begin Wednesday

The Board voted 5-2 and will also allow competition to begin on Feb. 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board has voted in favor of a plan that will get winter sports going for the district.

The 5-2 vote will allow practices to begin on Wednesday.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association had approved their plan in mid-December but JCPS opted out of that plan because the county continued to see a high number of COVID-19 cases, and it was also placed in a red zone.

This decision impacts basketball, swimming, wrestling and competitive cheer and dance.

With the vote, competition starts on February 1.

WHAS11 will have more on this story tonight on the NightTeam.

