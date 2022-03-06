Largest salary increase in 15 years approved for JCPS teachers

The change is now pending approval from the Jefferson County Teachers Association.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The attached video is from before the deal was approved.

The Jefferson County Board of Education has approved a salary raise for JCPS teachers.

The board reached the conclusion during Tuesday night's meeting. It follows a deal between the district and the Jefferson County Teachers Association, which was approved on Friday.

Included in the deal is a 4% pay increase for all teachers in the 2022-23 school year.

There will also be continuity stipends of up to $1,000 and an additional stipend for those working in Accelerated Improvement Schools and JCPS Choice Zones. Those are the schools in and around West Louisville established in the recent School Choice Plan.

The AIS and Choice Zone supplement would range between $8,000 and $14,000 annually, according to the district.

Superintendent Marty Pollio called the move the largest across-the-board salary increase in 15 years.

The board also approved the addition of Mental Health Practitioners to the teacher salary schedule.

The changes are now pending approval from the Jefferson County Teacher's Association members. Their vote is due by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

