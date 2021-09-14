Jefferson County School Board unanimously approves new tax rate

Board members approved the new tax rate for property owners which is 79.6 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The approved property tax is 79.6 cents per $100 of assessed value.

It’s less than the rate in 2020, which is currently being challenged in court, but it’s is more than was Jefferson County residents were paying in 2019 and 2020.

Board documents show JCPS expects to bring in an estimated $636 million.

Nearly $43 million will go to the building fund and the rest to the general fund.

