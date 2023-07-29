'GREAT' program hopes to build relationships between JCPS students, Metro Police officers

The program aims to help officers teach gang resistance to children as young as 8-years-old with the hope of cutting down gang violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students in Jefferson County head back to school in less than two weeks and a Metro Police sponsored program hopes to put officers in classrooms.

It’s part of an effort to cut down on gang-related violence.

The Gang Resistance Education and Training program (GREAT) was given a larger budget this year to help train and certify 25 officers to teach gang resistance to children as young as 8-years-old.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the program will help build trust between children and police.

“One of the ways we’re going to stop the violence is by increasing the bonds between kids, young adults, the community and our police officers,” he said. “We have to increase trust. We have to build relationships. So having LMPD officers get to know kids and the kids get to know them, I think is one great step in the right direction. I’m excited about this program beginning this year.”

The GREAT program through LMPD has been in existence since 2014, but with the budget increase, they hope to spread the program to more schools.

Back to school bash

Jefferson County Public Schools and the South Central Neighborhood Place hosted a Back to School celebration at Olmsted Academy North on Saturday.

More than 1,000 students attended and were offered free backpacks and school supplies.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement. It’s been great to talk to some of the kids, they’re excited to get back. The parents are excited. I think this is going to be a fantastic year for JCPS,” Greenberg said.

JCPS also offered free lunches and vaccinations.

Twenty other vendors were on hand to provide students with everything they need to prepare for back to school.

School for JCPS students begin on Aug. 9.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.