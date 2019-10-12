The Jefferson County Board of Education has authorized legal action against manufacturers, distributors and sellers of e-cigarettes and vaping products in an effort to reduce teen vaping and recoup costs associated with student use of the products.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved a resolution to seek compensation for the time and resources Jefferson County Public Schools has spent counseling, educating and disciplining students for vaping-related incidents, and to protect its students from the dangers associated with vaping.

“Jefferson County Public Schools has taken significant steps to bring awareness to students and families about the potential dangers of vaping and using e-cigarettes,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “The action taken by the board today is another step in addressing those concerns. It is clear that JUUL, other electric cigarette and vaping product manufacturers market to young people and are potentially putting their health at risk with these products.

"We will always put student safety first,” Pollio added. “Legal action, along with our anti-vaping campaign, Vaping Equals, shows the commitment of our board and our district to protect children.”

In the press release JCPS says, the school year-to-date numbers show a similar trend in JCPS: Last year, through the 74th school day, there were 92 incidents related to nicotine vapor products. This year, through the same number of school days, there have been 148 incidents – a 61 percent increase. In addition to health concerns, the resolution notes that the use and possession of vaping products by students cause a “significant interruption of the educational process.”

At least two other Kentucky school districts Fayette Co. and Bullitt Co.have authorized similar lawsuits.

