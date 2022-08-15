JBS plant in Butchertown sued for odor

The lawsuit claims the pork plant is required to maintain the odor and are not keeping up with their duties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lawsuit has been filed against pork plant JBS in Butchertown.

Nicholas Vail, who lives about a mile away from the Story Avenue plant, filed the lawsuit on Monday.

Currently, he is the only named plaintiff, but expects hundreds to join the class action lawsuit.

Vail alleges JBS is required to maintain the odor and are not keeping up with their duties. He is not the first person to take on the company for the smell.

In 2017, the air pollution control board came to a deal with the company on ways they could better control the odor.

The company said they would conduct internal audits for odor control and agreed to go by a new five-point intensity scale. They paid more than $127,000 for past violations.

