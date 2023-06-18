Dirt Bowl returns to Shawnee Park as organizers remember former player killed in recent car crash

The loss of Javen Rushin was acknowledged before the start of play. Rushin was supposed to play this year. His father has been a longtime fixture in the tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The excitement was palpable as play returned to the Dirt Bowl courts in Shawnee Park, but equally as strong was the sense of immense loss.

That loss was acknowledged just before the tournament's primetime games got underway, Sunday. Dirt Bowl organizers stood alongside the family of Javen Rushin, and honored him.

The 24-year-old died in a terrible car crash that also injured four others, June 3.

Dirt Bowl co-organizer Rayvon Churchill said Jayven's father, Jason Rushin, has been a longtime fixture in the tournament.

"Jason Rushin is a first-ballot hall-of-famer," Churchill said. "The Rushin family is a big part of the Dirt Bowl, and we were all saddened by the untimely demise of Javen, especially the way that it happened."

Dirt Bowl Commissioner, Cornell Bradley, echoed Churchill's sentiments. He said the tragedy serves as a reminder to everyone: think before you get behind the wheel.

"Always have a designated driver and someone that's not going to get drunk and drive," Bradley said. "Someone we can depend on to get everybody home safely."

An investigation into the incident found the 24-year-old driver, Daniel Bell, lost control of the car while traveling at a “highly excessive” speed. In LMPD’s PSA video, it specified Bell was driving 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

A toxicology screen from the night of the crash found Bell’s blood alcohol level to be more than twice the legal limit. He was found to be at a .170.

