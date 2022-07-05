Fans share excitement with special Derby night performance from Janet Jackson, New Edition

Excitement surrounded the performance as fans flocked Lynn Family Stadium hosting its first-ever musical performance.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was one of the hottest tickets in town Derby weekend – Janet Jackson and New Edition for a special show at Lynn Family Stadium.

Excitement surrounded the performance as fans flocked the stadium hosting its first-ever musical performance.

Fans celebrated the moment by wearing some of their favorite t-shirts and singing some of her favorite songs.

"She called me and said you want to go see Janet Jackson and I was like YES!" Louisville native Angela Sales said.

Celebrities in town like Tyler Perry and Yvette Nicole Brown flew in to see their musical pals take the stage.

“I could not miss Janet, New Edition on one ticket, one show, one night – this is everything,” Brown said. "We're all fans, Everybody's a fan of these people and it's just really nice to come out and celebrate them and support them and to be able to wave at your friend and be like I came."

Fan Sheila Eaves said she has been waiting for a Janet Jackson show for a long time.

"I'll tell you what she was supposed to come here a few years ago and the concert was canceled on my birthday, so I was so disappointed so when I heard that she was coming this time around I was so excited to get my tickets."

Jackson had to cancel her Black Diamond World Tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is one of three shows that Jackson has scheduled for 2022 so far.

Janet performs "Black Cat."

That moment when @JanetJackson struts down the catwalk to give us all the #BlackCat energy! pic.twitter.com/h6nnmkkBx0 — Jessica Farley (@TheFarley) May 8, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.