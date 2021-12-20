Louisville man receives 12-year federal prison sentence for fentanyl possession

James Wood, 37, was convicted in May and it stemmed from an outstanding federal arrest warrant that led up to a standoff with him, U.S. Marshals and LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 12 years in federal prison after being convicted for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and having a handgun while being a felon.

In March 2019, authorities said 37-year-old James Wood possessed more than 18-grams of fentanyl and a .40 caliber handgun.

Wood had a list of previous convictions including reckless homicide, kidnapping, evading police and tampering with evidence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Kentucky said Wood had an outstanding federal arrest warrant. He was located inside a truck at the Walmart on Raggard Road where he brandished a handgun, leading to a standoff between him, U.S. Marshals and LMPD.

Wood eventually surrendered a few hours later and was convicted during a trial on May 20. He was sentenced on Dec. 13.

“Persons with histories of violent crime and drug offenses, like this defendant, pose an increased threat to the safety of our communities and are the focus of our firearms enforcement efforts,” ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division said. “Today’s sentencing is another example of the ongoing efforts of ATF, Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service partnering together to take a violent, repeat offender off the streets and make our communities safer for everyone.”

In addition to the time behind bars, Wood will have 5 years of supervised release.

