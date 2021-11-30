Jamarcus Glover, who was linked to Breonna Taylor, receives sentence

Jamarcus Glover pleaded guilty to several charges in October, including a drug trafficking charge for his arrest on March 13, 2020, the night Taylor was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was the target of police raids the night officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor will not spend any time behind bars.

Taylor was fatally shot by police serving a narcotics search warrant, but officers were targeting a drug operation involving Glover and other accomplices.

No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Glover was sentenced to 5 years of probation on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.

He will be allowed to move out of state but will be under house arrest until then.

