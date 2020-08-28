Judge says Jamarcus Glover is a 'flight risk and danger to community'

Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, was arraigned in court Friday and pleaded not guilty to new drug charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man at the center of the Breonna Taylor shooting case faced a judge virtually Friday, one day after he was arrested on new drug charges.

Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of Taylor, was the main target of Louisville Metro Police Department's drug-raid that led to the 26-year-old's death.

"He is a high-risk for failure to appear," Jefferson District Ct. Judge Jennifer Leibson said about Glover during the arraignment hearing.



Glover pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest back on July 27. According to court documents, the 30-year-old is accused of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, trafficking in marijuana and cocaine and tampering with evidence. In addition to that he is facing a fugitive charge.

Glover is the ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor. When the no-knock warrant for Taylor's apartment was obtained, police said they believed he was keeping drugs or money inside her apartment. The warrant led to the deadly drug raid on her home on March 13, though court records show no drugs or cash were found in her apartment.

Glover posted his $1,000 bond after his arrest in March, but in July a judge raised it to $50,000. He did not post the bond by a required deadline.

On Friday his attorney requested a lower bond, saying Glover has made it to every scheduled court date, but Leibson disputed that claim.

"I find that he is both a flight risk and a danger to our community because he doesn't show up for court, he has seven failures to appear in the last two years," Leibson said.

Judge Leibson raised both of the bonds pointing to several of his drug cases in Kentucky including one in Mississippi. Glover now has a $25,000 bond for the fugitive charge and a $10,000 one for the trafficking charge.

He is due back in court September 8.

