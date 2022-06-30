LMDC to start program to help veterans in custody

Veterans will have access to substance abuse treatment, job and life skills education, Veteran's Administration services and discharge planning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced a new program Thursday that is aimed at helping veterans who are in their custody.

Operation Veterans Aspiring for Life of Reform, or V.A.L.O.R. for short, will give veterans in custody a living area designed to both honor their service and pay homage to the armed forces according to a press release.

"I'm an Army veteran myself and have a deep appreciation for all those who have served," LMDC Director Jerry Collins said. "I'm excited for this new program and the opportunity it will create for the veterans in custody at Metro Corrections. They've sacrificed for all of us and this is a chance to give back to them."

Veterans will have access to substance abuse treatment, job and life skills education, Veteran's Administration services and discharge planning.

Community partners including the Veteran's Administration, Goodwill Industries, Veteran's Club and Wellpath have helped to start Operation V.A.L.O.R. according to the release.

Some LMDC officers that are veterans themselves are volunteering too.

The program will formally open July 4.

