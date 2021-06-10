'We're managing it': Louisville jail director testifies over staffing issues, recruitment efforts

Metro Council's Public Safety Committee talked with LMDC Director Dwayne Clark, along with Louisville's Corrections union president on Wednesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Metro Corrections faces problems like staffing shortages, overdoses and a no-confidence vote in it's director, the Metro Council Public Safety Committee talked with LMDC Director Dwayne Clark, along with Louisville's Corrections union president on Wednesday afternoon.

Clark testified in front of city leaders, saying he's been working to fix issues.

One area council members questioned the director about was how he plans to fill more than 100 open positions.

Clark said 90 sworn security positions are still open, but that in the past month there has been a 26 percent increase in new applicants. Two weeks ago, the department hired a marketing firm to help with recruitment efforts, according to Clark.

He said he also thinks corrections officers’ pay should be bumped.

“I believe they should receive a pay increase,” Clark said. “It'll do a couple of things. It'll help retain and attract staff, qualified staff. I do believe that.”

Clark also said the jail's overcrowded, pointing to an effort to reduce inmate population.

"Some challenging times, and reducing population is on my mind every day -- on that phone calling, trying to get other counties to get their inmates out of our jail," Clark said. "It's not a good situation, but we're managing it."

"In shambles" and "in crisis" are just some of the words used by Metro councilmembers to describe the situation inside the city's jail, where officers have cited low pay, unfair work conditions and the lack of necessary equipment.

Metro Council President David James asked Clark: "You don't think that the executive staff at Metro Corrections had any blame or fault into the low numbers of employees that we have now at Metro Corrections?

Clark answered, "No, I don't."

Corrections FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson says jail leadership is failing its staff and inmates in ways that aren't sustainable.

"You can bring in 40, 50, 60 a year like we've been doing, but when you're losing 100 people each year -- you're losing ground," Johnson said. "We had another one leave to go back to the military full-time because he felt safer oversees than working in the jail."

According to Johnson, the jail is short 365 vests and it would take about $200,000 to buy new ones. He said it's a safety concern.

District 23 Metro Councilman James Peden suggested they use federal pandemic relief money to buy vests, so everyone has them.

“This is like sending firefighters into a fire without a coat and a hat. We would never do that in a million years. To be working around people with hidden sharps, guns, and everything else. It's just insane we don't equip you properly,” Councilman Peden said to Johnson. "At this point, we're bailing a titanic with a couple of buckets."

Andrew Burcham -- with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees -- represents civilian workers at the jail. He said it's not just a shortage of sworn officers, but dozens of administrators in "wildly unsafe" work conditions.

"Every single day somebody quits. The pressure is too much, and the lack of support is so great," Burcham said.

Many have called for Clark to resign. Only Mayor Greg Fischer could force his hand, if he saw necessary. Fischer has previously said Clark is "doing what he can with touch pandemic circumstances."

Knowing this, union officers are looking to Metro Council and its COVID-19 pandemic assistance dollars to improve jail conditions.

Meanwhile, Clark is asking the city to trust his process.

When asked by Metro Council members if he knew whether every Louisville corrections officer has a radio, Johnson said, "Not right now, they're working on it."

WHAS11 asked Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham about this. Durham said, "There have been shared radios until this year. After years of working to purchase individually assigned radios, this year we purchased and are deploying personally assigned radios to every officer. There are about 500 radios, and they have to be assigned and programmed. Most of the staff have received their individually assigned, programmed radio. By the end of next week, we expect all staff to have their own assigned radio. There are enough radios."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.