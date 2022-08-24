National tour launch from Louisville 'a sign that arts are important' to Kentucky

While the Kentucky Center hosts national Broadway tours seasonally, Christian Adelberg said this is a different level of commitment for the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, a national Broadway tour is launching from the Kentucky Center.

Christian Adelberg with Kentucky Performing Arts said the cast and crew of 'Jagged Little Pill,' are hard at work building sets, testing lighting and preparing their performance.

While the Kentucky Center hosts national Broadway tours seasonally, Adelberg said this is a different level of commitment for the city.

“This is a sign that the arts are important to the commonwealth and the commonwealth is working hard to make sure production know we are here and there are great locations all throughout the state,” he said.

Adelberg says major tours bring jobs, attention and credibility to Louisville's theatre scene. He credits 'Jagged Little Pill's' presence to the state's Entertainment Incentive Program, which provides tax incentives for films and productions to settle in Kentucky.

“It’s great for the center, it’s great for the Commonwealth," he said.

The state has $75 million to distribute annually, and projects can receive as much as $10 million.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Cabinet of Economic Development said:

"Individuals and organizations involved with the film industry are realizing Kentucky is a great place to shoot virtually any type of production. The Kentucky Entertainment Incentive, managed by the Cabinet for Economic Development, is an important resource to ensure the commonwealth remains competitive for these projects as we look to build an even stronger foundation for the industry in our state."

Stacey Yates, with Louisville Tourism, said touring shows and other entertainment events drive visitors from the city. Those visitors in turn bring money to a variety of businesses.

“It does drive business, people are coming for these things, they have to have a place to stay, to eat," she said.

Yates said KEI incentives another way the state can support the city, because projects drives up tourism numbers and help build Louisville's brand.

“We’re competing with all of those other cities, but our brand is high," she said.

Adelberg said on average, KPA brings $15.8 million a year to the state. He said their patrons add another $10 million or so a year to the economy.

Ahead of the two-day run for 'Jagged Little Pill,' Adelberg said Louisville has always been a strong arts city, cemented by the historic tour launch.

“Broadway recognizes Louisville and Broadway sees Louisville as a place where history can be made," he said.

'Jagged Little Pill' runs Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Tickets are available here.

