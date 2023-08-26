Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel sworn in as first Black woman to serve as Louisville police chief

With one hand on her late father’s bible and her husband by her side, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel made history Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in its history, Louisville officially has a Black woman permanently at the helm of its police department.

With a hand on her late father’s bible and her husband by her side, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Chief Jacquelynn Gwinn-Villaroel took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony inside the Muhammad Ali Center Friday.

It's the first step in what many hope is a brighter future for Louisville.

The law enforcement veteran from Atlanta is tasked with overseeing a department facing a slew of challenges.

But Villaroel's made it clear that she's ready. Ready to lead LMPD at one of its most crucial turning points, backed by the support of countless elected leaders.

"We can heal the wounds of the past and create a future for our city that is safer, stronger, and healthier,": Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

As all eyes look toward a bright future under a new chief, it's not lost on anyone the painful and heartbreaking loss it took to get to get here.

"I cannot let this opportunity pass without mentioning Breonna Taylor. Her senseless death and the demands for justice that follow will create a movement whose impact will still be felt long after days and years," Rep. Keturah Herron said.

And that message is one the new chief hopes resonates.

"I want to thank each and every community member that truly said that we weren't doing it right, because guess what we heard? Now we're going to get it right," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "I appreciate you. I appreciate your voice for being so loud and so clear, so that LMPD can now turn the corner to be great."

Various city and state leaders took turns singing Gwinn-Villaroel’s praises at the ceremony, including Greenberg, Herron, Council President Markus Winkler, Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina Whethers and Deputy Chief Paul Humphries.

