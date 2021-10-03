Family, friends to remember Jacob Stover with candlelight vigil

Members of the public are invited to a vigil remembering the 16-year-old at the base of Big Four Bridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the public are invited to attend a candlelight vigil remembering Jacob Stover Wednesday night.

Family and friends will meet at the base of the Big Four Bridge at 6:45 p.m. to remember the 16-year-old whose body was found in the Ohio River nearly two months after he was reported missing.

Stover left his home in Prospect to go kayaking on Jan. 10, but he never returned. Family, friends and strangers volunteered their boats and time to search for the teen once he was reported missing.

While his kayak was found the next day, his body was not discovered until March 9, when a tugboat operator spotted a body near the Newburgh Dam — about 111 miles southwest of Louisville.

Anyone who attends the vigil is asked to wear red in memory of Stover. Attendees are also asked to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask at all times and staying in groups of immediate family.

