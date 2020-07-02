JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A routine arrest on a warrant turned into a water rescue after the suspect ran from the deputy and into a river.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a tip that a man wanted for a crime was in the Shieldstown area. Deputies say Jeremy Dillman, 36, was wanted on a Level 6 Felony.

The post states that Sheriff Rick Meyer, Chief Deputy Dustin Steward, Lieutenant Adam Nicholson, Sergeant Ben Rudolph, and Deputy Brad Barker went to that location and located a vehicle Dillman had reportedly been driving, but officers didn't find Dilliman. Deputy Barker did see footprints that lead from a house and toward the White River bank. Deputy Barker followed the footprints while the other officers checked the surrounding houses for the suspect.

The officer spotted Dillman hiding along the river bank, which was about quarter of a mile away from where they started looking. When the deputy attempted to arrest Dillman, he ran and jumped into the White River. Dillman continued for about 15-20 feet into the White River and held onto a log, the deputy's bodycam shows.

Boat rescue was requested from Conservation, and Brownstown Fire Department. Brownstown Fire arrived with their Hovercraft boat and took Deputy Barker to where Dillman was holding onto the log. Deputy Barker was able to successfully apprehend Dillman and put him on the Hovercraft. Dillman was checked out by the Jackson County Ambulance Service and transported to Schneck Medical Center ER and evaluated for hypothermia. After he was released from the Emergency Room, Dillman was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Thursday, the sheriff's office posted the deputy's bodycam video from the incident.

Dillman’s warrant was for Domestic Battery in the presence of a child which is a Level 6 Felony. Dillman is also being charged with Resisting Law Enforcement a class A Misdemeanor.

