JACKSON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The Jackson County Sheriff now says the mother is at fault for the crash and killed four teens in Jackson Co., Ind.

The accident happened in August on State Road 2-58.

The victims were spending the night at a friend's house for her birthday party when the car of the birthday girl's mother broke down a block away.

Cara Selby, 37, asked eight of the girls to push the car back to the house in the dark. That’s when Elizabeth Watson, 24, hit them from behind, killing four girls.

MORE: Fatal crash rocks close-knit Jackson County community

© 2018 WHAS-TV