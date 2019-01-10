LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall marks the return of a community favorite.

The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is putting the finishing touches on its annual exhibit.

Five-thousand carved pumpkins will line a train near Iroquois Amphitheater from Oct. 8 through Nov. 3.

Officials say this year’s theme is the four seasons and will feature all of the holidays that make each month unique.

New this year are special discounted nights and the option to buy tickets in advance.

For more information on the event, click here.