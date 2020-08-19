LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get pump'd because Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is back for 2020!
This popular Louisville event is celebrating its eighth year a little differently than in the past.
Instead of walking through an illuminated organic gallery, everyone will be driving through it.
This month-long event directly supports Louisville’s network of 100 plus parks and community centers. Tickets can be purchased here.
Iroquois Park still plans on welcoming hundreds of people with their 5,000 plus, hand-carved pumpkins.