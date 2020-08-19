Starting October first, Iroquois Park will be welcoming families with a safe, drive-through-only Halloween experience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get pump'd because Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is back for 2020!

This popular Louisville event is celebrating its eighth year a little differently than in the past.

Instead of walking through an illuminated organic gallery, everyone will be driving through it.

This month-long event directly supports Louisville’s network of 100 plus parks and community centers. Tickets can be purchased here.