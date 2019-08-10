LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The 7th annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular starts Oct.8.



Iroquois Park will be filled with 5,000 carved pumpkins.

The pumpkins will illuminate a 1/3-mile trail adjacent to the Iroquois Amphitheater, and event officials estimate up to 100,000 people will visit over the course of 27 days.



The trail is open from dusk until 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.



Weekday tickets will cost $14 for adults, $12 for those 65 and older, and $10 for kids.



Anyone younger than three gets in for free.

For customers looking for a deal, special discounts will be available on Metro by T-Mobile Mondays, where guests can visit select Metro by T-Mobile stores and receive a $2 off admission card (up to four people) good for Monday evenings during the run of the show.



On Saturday, November 2, gates will open early for a special sensory-friendly Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Two hours before the trail opens to the public, from 4:45– 6:45 p.m., pumpkins will light up the trail, but there will be no music or special effects. Designed for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, and their families, Sensory Night at the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, is made possible through the generous support of PNC Bank.



Other discounted nights include Republic Bank night on Wednesday, October 16 and Metro Council Night on Tuesday, October 29. On the 16th, Republic Bank customers will receive $2 off admissions with a Republic Bank debit/credit card. On the 29th, Louisville Metro Council will sponsor $2 off admissions to all event-goers. Both offers require ticket purchase at the box office day of show.



Concessions will be available nightly. Merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and commemorative ornaments will also be available for sale.



The event will run until November 3 proceeds from the event benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.

RELATED: Scary Meiners & Rachel Splatt: GDL hosts get turned into pumpkins!

RELATED: Thousands of carved pumpkins light up Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

RELATED: Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular glowing in Iroquois Park

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.