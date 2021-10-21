Jack in the Box to open location in Louisville

“Our franchisees want to grow with Jack in the Box and there’s sizable demand for our brand in a variety of markets around the country. Current and prospective operators know the business opportunity available to them and they are motivated to grow their portfolios with Jack,” CEO Darin Harris said. “We’re really excited about the progress we’ve made in the development space, but this is just the beginning. As we head into the new fiscal year, we look forward to growing further with our current franchisees, as well as adding new operators to the Jack in the Box family.”