Don't miss Jack Harlow's second annual 'No Place Like Home' show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will be returning to Louisville in December for the second annual "No Place Like Home" show at his hometown's biggest arena.

Fans can catch Harlow at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Dec.18 at 8 p.m., according to a press release.

Last year, the hometown hero first debuted the "No Place Like Home" tour, where Harlow performed at five iconic, local venues.

Artist presale begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $99.50, and prices will likely hike up with resale value.

