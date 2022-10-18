x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Don't miss Jack Harlow's second annual 'No Place Like Home' show

Tickets go on sale soon!
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jack Harlow performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will be returning to Louisville in December for the second annual "No Place Like Home" show at his hometown's biggest arena.

Fans can catch Harlow at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Dec.18 at 8 p.m., according to a press release.

Last year, the hometown hero first debuted the "No Place Like Home" tour, where Harlow performed at five iconic, local venues.

Artist presale begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. 

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $99.50, and prices will likely hike up with resale value.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past

Before You Leave, Check This Out