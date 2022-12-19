Jack Harlow plays sold out hometown show

The Yum! Center was filled to the brim on Sunday night at the "No Place Like Home" show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There wasn't an empty seat in sight at Louisville's favorite hometown rapper's Sunday night show at the KFC Yum! Center.

Jack Harlow played to a sold out "No Place Like Home" show.

The Louisville-native performed songs like "Churchill Downs" from his GRAMMY-nominated album: "Come Home, The Kids Miss You."

Thank you @jackharlow for a night to remember. We hope you enjoyed your time here and these fun gifts we got for you ❤️. Posted by KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, December 18, 2022

The Yum! Center will also be hosting celebrities such as, Blake Shelton, Jeff Dunham, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain next year.

The GRAMMYs will air Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

