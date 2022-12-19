Jack Harlow plays sold out hometown show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There wasn't an empty seat in sight at Louisville's favorite hometown rapper's Sunday night show at the KFC Yum! Center.
Jack Harlow played to a sold out "No Place Like Home" show.
The Louisville-native performed songs like "Churchill Downs" from his GRAMMY-nominated album: "Come Home, The Kids Miss You."
The Yum! Center will also be hosting celebrities such as, Blake Shelton, Jeff Dunham, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain next year.
The GRAMMYs will air Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.