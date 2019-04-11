LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow is returning home on his The Mission Tour with a stop at Paristown Hall November 29 at 8 p.m.

The 21-year-old Atherton High School graduate signed to Atlantic Record's Generation Now in 2018. He has performed at Rolling Loud, Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo music festivals.

Harlow recently released his "Confetti" mixtape in September featuring a single with fellow Louisville native, Bryson Tiller.

Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $32.50 the day of the show. Premium tickets are also available for $75. Visit the Kentucky Center's website for more information.

