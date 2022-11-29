Jack Harlow's mom helps Kosair Charities volunteers become 'wrap stars'

In a Kosair Charities video, "Mama Harlow" shares how hard it was to teach her son, Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, how to wrap.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville-native, isn't the only talented one in his family. His mom, Maggie Harlow, shows off her own wrapping skills and helps others get ready for the holidays along the way.

Maggie Harlow taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap ahead of "Giving Tuesday", a globally recognized day of philanthropy.

“All it takes to be a good wrapper is heart and patience, the same stuff Kosair Charities has been doing for 100 years,” said Maggie Harlow.

A video released by Kosair Charities shows "Mama Harlow" telling the story of teaching her son how to wrap presents during the holidays.

She jokingly said teaching Jack Harlow how to wrap "may have been my hardest job as a mom. But I love my son and refused to give up!”

Maggie then taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to become wrap stars of their own right, preparing them to wrap the 2,000 packages Santa will hand out at the Kosair Charities Holiday Party on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Kosair Charities President Barry Dunn said Maggie had a direct impact on Kosair Kids and their families.

“Maggie Harlow’s love for kids and her community were shining bright during the making of the video,” Dunn said. “The joy she brought to this fun project was infectious and spread to everyone involved.”

Kosair Charities is collecting donations that will fund medical treatment, equipment, therapy, special events, and fight to end child abuse and neglect, according to a press release.

