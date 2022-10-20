Jack Harlow to be this year's special guest at Louisville Live

Tickets are selling fast! Here's how to get yours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets are selling fast for this year's Louisville Live!

On Friday, Oct. 21, the University of Louisville's men’s and women’s basketball programs will host their annual preseason showcase at Louisville Slugger Field.

This year the showcase will be hosted by Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva.

Louisville Athletics announced Wednesday that this year's special guest host would be Louisville native and three-time Grammy-nominated artist, Jack Harlow.

Tickets went on sale Thursday morning and are quickly selling out. Prices range from $15-25.

This comes days after Harlow announced the return of his "No Place Like Home" show to Louisville in December.

