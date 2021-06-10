Live Nation to donate $1 from each Jack Harlow tour ticket sold; benefits Louisville non profits

Every ticket purchased on the entire tour, not just the Hometown concerts, will include a donation to five Louisville organization.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five Louisville organizations already receiving donations from Grammy-Nominated native Jack Harlow are about to see another bump in the bank account.

Harlow enlisted the help of Live Nation, the ticket sales group, to continue his donations. For every ticket sold on his entire 'Crème de la Crème' tour, $1 will go back to the five organizations he announced a few weeks ago.

WHAS11 reached out to Live Nation to ask for a statement on the decision to donate back to Harlow's community.

Live Nation confirmed in a statement:

We are thrilled to be able to support Jack Harlow and his chosen charities through these hometown shows and throughout his current tour. Artists and live events play such an important role in local communities and we are proud to work alongside him to contribute to creating a positive impact in Louisville and beyond.

With the announcement of his five latest stops on the tour in his hometown, his team expects the total contributions between Live Nation, Harlow and partners to top $250,000 just in the last month.

Originally, Harlow posted on Twitter he’s made donations to five organizations in Louisville including the Center for Women and Families, Louisville Urban League, AMPED, Grace James Academy of Excellence and the Metro United Way.

"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," Harlow told People Magazine. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."

Earlier this year, Harlow also made a $500,000 donation split between both Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University.

Tickets for Harlow's 'No Place Like Home' tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

