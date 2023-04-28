Jack Harlow has hidden copies of his new album on Bardstown Road

Have you found one yet?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be on the lookout! Jack Harlow has hidden nine CD's of his newly-released album, Jackman, up and down Bardstown Road.

According to the photos he posted on his Instagram story, one is hidden in the grass, one is hidden on a metal pipe, one is hidden on a red chair, and one is hidden on a black bench.

Throughout Jackman, the Louisville native paid homage to a few places and people that have made an impression on him.

An alleyway in the Highlands is now receiving countless visits from Harlow's fans after he shot his album cover in the background of a home on Richmond Drive. Harlow can be seen on the cover standing in front of the alley, staring into the camera, while crossing his arms.

The 3X Grammy-nominated rapper announced that he would be dropping his third studio album two days before it came out.

This album came as a huge surprise for fans of Harlow because he hadn't released any new singles or hinted at the upcoming album.

