Jack Harlow foundation gives $25K to Louisville organization focused on helping create Black wealth

"Russell: A Place of Promise" is a justice-based initiative investing in the people and places that make the Russell neighborhood special.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The newly-created Jack Harlow Foundation just made it's first big gift to a Louisville organization focused on lifting up one of the city's historically Black neighborhoods.

The foundation, founded by famous rapper and Louisville's own Jack Harlow, gave $25,000 to "Russell: A Place of Promise", a justice-based initiative investing in people and places that make the Russell neighborhood special.

In an Instagram post, the foundation said Director Cassandra Webb is transforming Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

"As the director of Russell: Place Of Promise initiative, Cassandra has been tirelessly focused on helping to create Black wealth and investments for the citizens of Russell, a neighborhood poised for a renaissance," the Jack Harlow Foundation said.

According to the Russell: A Place of Promise website, Russell is poised to experience a neighborhood renaissance.

The organization wishes to focus on Black wealth building and investments without displacement of residents or businesses.

On May 3, Jack Harlow announced the creation of his foundation, which is focused on giving back to Louisville.

"With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me. Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference," Harlow said. "My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens."

The Jack Harlow Foundation announced gifts to four Louisville-based organizations: the Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise, and Sponsors4Success.

"The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to 4 organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families," Harlow said.

The directors of the organization include Jack and his parents, Brian and Maggie.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.