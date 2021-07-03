Louisville's Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow to donate $500K to Simmons College and Kentucky State University

Harlow and Migos rapper Quavo took the top prize worth $1 million Saturday night after beating 2 Chainz and Lil' Baby during the Open Run Challenge in Atlanta.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rising hip hop star Jack Harlow is giving back to two Kentucky Historically Black Colleges and Universities after winning the Bleacher Report’s Open Run Challenge.

The two-on-two exhibition basketball game featured a $1 million prize with $500,000 going to their HBCU’s of their choice.

Harlow and Quavo of the Grammy-nominated group The Migos took on rappers 2 Chainz and Lil’ Baby for bragging rights.

The rappers put their best basketball skills to the test but Harlow and Quavo emerged as the winners with a score of 21-7.

“I’ll be donating $500K to Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky,” Harlow said on Twitter after his win.

Harlow is having the time of his life – he received a Best Rap Performance Grammy Nomination for “What’s Poppin’” and will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live on March 27.

