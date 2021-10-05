Louisville rapper Jack Harlow makes donation to local organizations

He said giving back to Louisville, the city that raised him, is one of his biggest responsibilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s most famous faces is giving back to his hometown.

Rapper Jack Harlow posted on Twitter that he’s made donations to five local organizations including the Center for Women and Families, Louisville Urban League, AMPED, Grace James Academy of Excellence and the Metro United Way.

He said giving back to Louisville, the city that raised him, is one of his biggest responsibilities.

"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," Harlow told People Magazine. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."

Earlier this year, Harlow also made a $500,000 donation split between both Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University.

Harlow is currently on his sold-out Crème de la Crème tour. He's also featured on Lil Nas X’s single, Industry Baby, which sits at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

