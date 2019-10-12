INDIANAPOLIS — Female students at Indiana University are using a campus controversy to help inspire young girls.

The Women in Business student group sold sweatshirts that say "Female Genius" and "Support Women in Academia." The shirts are in protest of a tenured professor who is keeping his job despite racist and sexist tweets.

"We wanted to take a very negative situation and turn it into a positive one, raise money for Girls Inc., a local run non-profit we all work with at Kelly School of Business. We sold 4,000 hoodies and raised $14,000 for them," IU senior Binita Madaiah said.

As the girls pointed out, all the money from the sweatshirts goes to Girls Inc. of Monroe County.

You can find information about purchasing a sweatshirt here.

