LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) -- Papa John International Inc.'s board of directors just got bigger — a lot bigger, in one way.

The Louisville-based pizza giant announced Friday that NBA legend and ubiquitous pitchman Shaquille O'Neal has joined its board of directors. He'll also be an investor in nine Papa John’s restaurants in the Atlanta area and will enter into a marketing agreement to be an ambassador for the company's brand, according to a news release.

O'Neal will be paid $8.25 million under the three-year endorsement deal — half in cash and half in company stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I have truly enjoyed the high-quality Papa John’s product for years and am excited to be able to help Papa John’s raise their game to new heights,” O’Neal said. “This is a triple threat opportunity for me. I am excited to join the board and to help lead from the top, while also investing in nine stores in my home town of Atlanta and being an ambassador for the brand."

