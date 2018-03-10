LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Who says tacos are just for Tuesdays? We think they should be enjoyed on any day of the week – and they’re especially tasty on October 4th, National Taco Day. If you’re craving some unique and zesty flavors, look no further.

Members of our Good Morning Kentuckiana team made a list of some of the best places to enjoy a taco (or two). If we missed your favorite spot, let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages!

Kentucky Taco Company: If you’re looking for a more adventurous taco experience, KTC is the place to be. Their menu features unique offerings like sloppy joe tacos and fried chicken mac and beer cheese tacos. They started as a food truck and just opened their first brick-and-mortar store near UofL.

El Taco Luchador: This Highlands favorite just opened a downtown location that features some great happy hour deals and a fabulous breakfast menu.

El Mundo: If you like a classic taco with a margarita on the side, try this Clifton spot! Their Happy Hour features $4 house margaritas from 5-6pm.

El Barrio: El Barrio opened on Whiskey Row last year and is quickly becoming a local favorite. They offer a good variety of tacos and other Mexican fare.

Migo: Migo offers small plates with BIG flavor. Their tacos have a Latin twist and the menu offers a wide variety. If you’re feeling daring, give the tongue tacos a try! (Hammerheads is under the same ownership and makes a mean brisket taco, too!)

TT’s Tacos and Tortas: These tacos in Frankfort are worth the trip! Owned by Garcia’s – another great Frankfort spot – TT’s serves authentic Mexican “street” fast food including tacos, tortas, nachos, and more!

