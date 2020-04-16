LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some taxpayers in Kentuckiana are being notified that their stimulus check is in, but it’s being deposited into a bank account that doesn’t belong to them.

On Wednesday, there was confusion and frustration outside of Citi Tax Service as people showed up to find no access to their checks. It turns out their checks went to a third party bank account and has gone back to the IRS.

“It’s going to be a waiting game,” said Samantha Anderson, a tax preparer at Stober’s Tax Services in Louisville. “I really feel like limbo is where a lot of people are going to be until they work out some of these kinks."

Stober’s uses Refund Advantage, the same third-party bank that Citi Tax Service uses.

“So basically if you have your fees come out of your refund, that is one option for those who can't pay up front, then that bank generates you a temporary account,” Anderson said.

That temporary account is where those taxpayer’s federal and state refund check goes.

“When the IRS had that bank information, it doesn't know it's a third party,” she said.

Anderson explained that the bank is not able to distribute those funds because a stimulus check is not the same as a tax return, so instead the bank sent the money back to the IRS.

"The IRS has about 7 to 10 days before they can physically see it back in their system,” said Anderson. “Then...they're going to have to reissue those checks by paper mailed out to you by the information that was on your tax return."

If the address that the IRS has on file is correct, the check will be mailed to those taxpayers, but if they’ve moved recently, it could cause issues according to Anderson.

“You would be shocked at how many people up and move, don't change their address with the post office stuff like that,” she said, “and it’s like, how are you going to fix this later on? I feel like this just left a lot of room for fraud really."

And the timeline for receiving the check at this point is unclear.

"If there's a lot of back and forth with these checks due to going to the wrong address or the wrong account, I feel like you will get that adjustment for 2020 but that's not helping people out now,” said Anderson. "It's heartbreaking for those who may need it for legit reasons."

