LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new Bullitt County Recruit Firefighters recently began their nearly seven month long training program Friday.

The program, which is provided by the Bullitt County Instructor Group, is based on the Kentucky Fire Commission’s 150 hour training program leading to state volunteer firefighter certification.

The topics recruits study include both hands-on and practical uses covering subjects such as fire behavior, personal protective equipment, fire suppression, hazardous materials and auto accident extrication.

The classes, which take place each Thursday and on the weekends, rotate among the participating fire departments: Zoneton, Lebanon Junction, Mount Washington, Nichols and Southeast Bullitt.

In addition to recruit training, many recruits attend weekly trainings at their home departments.

“It takes a special and dedicated individual with a supportive family to be a volunteer firefighter these days” said Major Dan Johnson, Chief of Professional Development for Zoneton Fire. “There is so much important and necessary training new firefighters must have for their safety and the public’s safety, before they can even ride fire apparatus. The days of handing a new firefighter their helmet and boots and telling them to jump on the fire truck are long gone.” He went on to say “Being able to help someone at a very difficult time is an experience that is so rewarding and very hard to describe.”

Graduation for recruits is scheduled to be in the summer.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District says it isn't too late for someone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter. Those interested are encouraged to contact their local fire department right away.

