Deputy dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, ISP investigating

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an officer at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Recruit Timothy Guyer did not report in the morning. When fellow recruits went to check on Deputy Guyer, they found him unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Guyer died.

Guyer was 49 years old and from Johnson County. He was set to graduate in two weeks. According to officials, the Guyer was very much looking forward to becoming a deputy with the sheriff's department in Johnson County.

He was sworn in back in December 2022 and was attending training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as a deputy.

Grief counselors are at the academy to help fellow recruits with the loss.

Guyer was part of 172 men and women in the latest recruit class.

Guyer's death is considered a line of duty death.