LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section arrested 55-year-old James Sykes of Bedford.

Troopers had probable cause to believe Sykes was involved with dealing methamphetamine and heroin in Lawrence County.

At approximately 1 p.m. Dec. 18, ISP observed Sykes operating a Honda scooter near 15th and G St. in Bedford. While traveling westbound on 15th Street, Sykes was observed changing lanes multiple times without the use of a turn signal and also disregarding a red light. As Sykes turned north onto Lincoln Ave., from 15th St., an ISP officer turned on emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the multiple violations. However, Sykes accelerated the scooter and refused to stop.

A pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, ISP observed Sykes throw a small bag near the alley between L and K St. As the pursuit continued, the scooter overturned. Sykes was then taken into custody.

According to ISP, inside the baggie that Skyes threw, troopers located approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine along with heroin and controlled substance pills.

Sykes was also found to be in possession of several hundred dollars.

Sykes was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following offenses:

Dealing Methamphetamine with a Prior Conviction, Level 2 Felony Dealing a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) with a Prior Conviction, Level 4 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony Possession of Narcotic Drug (Heroin), Level 5 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Anyone with information about illegal drugs is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

